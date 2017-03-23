Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This Guy Curated a "Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery" of Messes Made By His Roommates

Food & Wine: rancid milk dishes left in sink messy roommate

© John Lund / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 23, 2017

The artifacts include a $3,400 “sour cream covered spoon."

A "passive-aggressive art gallery?" Sounds right up our alley.

The exhibit, if you can call it that, is the brainchild of comedian Justin Cousson, and the artwork is comprised of “found pieces” in many different mediums, all of which were left around the house by his messy roommate. There are more than 30 pieces of art, and Cousson kindly shared 7 of them online.

brightcove-video:5176675248001

Related

The artifacts includes a $500 “cheese knife” left on a counter, a spoon "left in sink before leaving town for four days," and the priceless "bacon-grease soaked paper towel, forgotten in microwave with plate."

And don't forget "knife left out on counter in striking distance of knife block, having been only used to remove seal of ice cream carton, which was also left on counter, leaving quite the sight as the last thing I saw before I gratefully left town for two weeks."

Art's even hiding in the fridge, where for the low, low price of $700, you can bid on the classic "forgotten milk, left to actively go rancid in gridge far beyond sell-by date" artifact.

"Mixed-media (plastic and animal by-products)," reads Cousson's second caption on the same piece. 

“I live in a house with three roommates, a cat, and one man child we’re all a bit tired of cleaning up after,” Cousson told BuzzFeed. “I started taking pictures of the messes, adding pretentious titles, and when it happened pretty much daily I ended up with a large collection.”

While he's happy to see that his project has had such a far-reaching impact, with tweets coming in from people around the world, there is one problem with his newfound success as the gallery's curator.

"Now they consistently send me pictures of trash for appraisal.”

Previous
How Gwyneth Paltrow Has Changed Her Diet Since Turning 40
Next
The 'Impossible' Bleeding Veggie Burger Is About To Be Much Easier To Get
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.