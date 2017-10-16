Get a 'Good Burger' and a Zima Cocktail During Gunshow's '90s Week

For one week, Top Chef alum Kevin Gillespie's Atlanta restaurant Gunshow is turning its Brazilian churrascaria-style dining and Chinese dim sum inspired menu into a delectable homage to the '90s.

Starting tomorrow and running until October 21, customers who eat at the Glenwood Park restaurant will have access to an exclusive menu dedicated to the decade, including specialty drink and food options. That includes the "Black Hole Sun" cocktail—both an adaptation of a Black Manhattan with black walnut liquor, Rittenhouse Rye whiskey, and Cynar and a nod to the mid-90s Soundgarden hit of the same name—as well as "The Good Burger," a hamburger tribute to the 1997 Nickelodeon cult classic starring the then-teen comedic duo of Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Other notable menu offerings will be the Cheese pizza roll agnolotti (because what teen didn't stuff themselves with the ingenious after-school, oven-baked snack), a Zima and rock candy cocktail, a molten chocolate cake inspired by Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and the egg dish "Your Brain on Drugs," based on the notorious '90s PSA..

It won't just be the edibles that change either. The entire aura of the restaurant is getting a makeover, from the music to the waitstaff's outfits. According to Atlanta Magazine, customers should expect to hear '90s favorites like the Smashing Pumpkins, Smash Mouth, Snoop Dogg, and the Macarena, and for those who like to watch while they eat, there will be a projector showing some of the '90s most iconic TV shows. Customers that dress in decade-appropriate attire will also be treated to a complimentary gift.

The Gunshow's executive chef Joey Ward told Atlanta Magazine that the week was prompted partly by the restaurant's young waitstaff, many of whom grew up in the '90s and now toss references from the decade around the kitchen.

For those looking to relive the days of Michael Jordan, plaid fashion, and some of the best animated programming there ever was, you can reserve your table now for the Gunshow's 90s week.