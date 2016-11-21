Thanksgiving is all about binge-eating, getting into huge family fights around the dinner table, and recovering from it all with marathon television-watching sessions—so who better to spend the holiday with this year than the Gilmore Girls, famed for having bottomless stomachs, epic family blowouts, and endless appetites for bad tv and movies? This Friday, nine years after the cult favorite television show went off the air, Netflix is dropping the Gilmore Girls revival series, a four-episode miniseries called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.



Whether you've been a fan of the show since day one or became an addict when Netflix scooped it up two years ago, Lorelai and Rory are back—and (let's hope!) better than ever. The 90-minute episodes will follow the dynamic mother-daughter duo through a year of their life in the fictional small town of Star's Hollow, and, if old principles apply, there will be food. Channel your inner Lorelai or Rory and spike your blood sugar with quintessential Gilmore favorites like ice cream and Pop Tarts. If you do it right, this day might just eclipse turkey day as the biggest—and potentially most disgusting—food holiday of the year. —Allison Russo