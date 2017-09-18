Gucci Mane's Reebok Sneakers Feature a Bedazzled Ice Cream Cone

If you picture shoes with an ice cream cone on them, you probably imagine either an unfortunate accident involving some dropped sherbert, or maybe some canvas low top sneakers with a pastel ice cream cone print. You probably don't imagine Reebok DMX running shoes in white and silver adorned with a large, rhinestone ice cream cone that has lightning bolts shooting out of the top. But that's what you're going to get, however, with Gucci Mane's new sneakers, which he recently unveiled on Instagram, with only the caption, "The #ReebokGuwops brrrr".

The shoes will hit the shelves on October 17, the same day his wedding special premieres on BET and that his new album drops. The Rapper announced the release date in the Instagram post immediately following the first announcement, with the caption, "10/17 #GuwopReeboks". The wedding special—The Mane Event—will be a live broadcast of Gucci Mane's wedding to Keyshia Ka'Oir, model and CEO of Ka'Oir cosmetics, at 10:17 a.m. that day. Gucci Mane's next album, Mr. Davis, also just had its release date pushed back to that Tuesday as well. If all that wasn't enough 10/17 synergy, the left sneaker has a 10 on the back and the right sneaker has a 17, so that together they say 10 17. Clearly, it's an exciting day for Gucci Mane.

The "10 17" of the Guwop DMX Run 10 is also presumably a reference to the "Frank The Butcher x Reebok DMX Run 10 '10|15'" from 2013. The ice cream cone is a reference to Gucci Mane's iconic ice cream cone face tattoo, which he received in 2011 and removed in 2016, so while it may be gone, it's far from forgotten. Guwop is a nickname that Gucci Mane adopted in 2013 (which spells out to a rather brash acronym according to a 2014 tweet). In 2016, after his transformative time in prison, he tweeted out a new meaning for the nickname: "God Unity Wisdom Opportunity Power".

No word yet on how much the sneakers will cost, but you can bet they will be less than Guwop's $100k diamond-encrusted ice cream cone pendant.