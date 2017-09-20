GrubHub Figured Out Which City Craves Bananas the Most

Did you know that New Yorkers really love their bananas? Big Apple residents reorder them online 85 percent more than the rest of the country. Meanwhile, Los Angelenos can't seem to get enough hashbrowns and Bostonians love their spicy scallop rolls. The findings come from America's most popular online takeout marketplace, GrubHub, which released data compiled from its preorder, express reorder, and pickup services between July 2016 and July 2017 yesterday.

Categories included "Food Forecasters," or the ones who like to plan their meals up to five days in advance with Preorder. "Fastest Foodies," are those who love Express Reorder, and the "City Skippers," like to cut lines with Pickup.

The company found quite a few interesting trends. For instance, both women in general and people living in Portland, Oregon are the biggest planners. Women preorder 105 percent more when compared with men. Meanwhile, Portland diners won the "Food Forecaster" category, preordering 140 percent more than the rest of the country. Austin, Dallas, and San Diego fell close behind.

Both men and (perhaps not surprisingly) diners in New York City are the "Fastest Foodies." Men use Express Reorder 18 percent more than women. And New Yorkers clocked in 91 percent more Express Reorders than the rest of the nation, with turkey sandwiches being the most popular reordered menu item.

And up north, people in Albany really like to skip lines and save on delivery fees (exactly 101 percent more than the rest of the country) winning the City Skippers category. Bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches were the most popular meal picked up.

"We're always gathering feedback and using insights from our diners to introduce features that make their lives easier," said Barbara Martin Coppola, Grubhub's CMO. With all the time saved pre-planning and picking up orders to go, it seems the brand is doing just that. And to make things even more enticing, earlier this summer the company teamed up with deal site Groupon to incorporate restaurant discounts into online ordering.