Growing a Single Pineapple Can Make You Internet Famous

Andy Warhol once said, “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for growing a pineapple for 15 minutes.” Okay, sure, we might have slipped in that “for growing a pineapple” part, but a recent post on the social news site Reddit hammered home Warhol’s original point: As technology continues to push us down the path of globalization, anyone can become a worldwide phenomenon at any time for doing pretty much anything – like, say, posing with a homegrown pineapple.

Yesterday, Redditor vlone17 posted a photo of his dad to the “Funny” subreddit. The title seems relatively innocuous: “My dad has been trying to grow pineapples for the last year, today he succeeded, look how proud he is,” it states. Alright, maybe there’s some sort of “/r/LookWhatIGrew” that this photo would be better suited for? But when you see the pic, it speaks for itself: A full-on portrait of a grown man, sitting on a stool, proudly cradling a spikey pineapple… and inexplicably wearing socks without shoes.