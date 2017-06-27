Growing a Single Pineapple Can Make You Internet Famous

Andy Warhol once said, “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for growing a pineapple for 15 minutes.” Okay, sure, we might have slipped in that “for growing a pineapple” part, but a recent post on the social news site Reddit hammered home Warhol’s original point: As technology continues to push us down the path of globalization, anyone can become a worldwide phenomenon at any time for doing pretty much anything – like, say, posing with a homegrown pineapple.

Yesterday, Redditor vlone17 posted a photo of his dad to the “Funny” subreddit. The title seems relatively innocuous: “My dad has been trying to grow pineapples for the last year, today he succeeded, look how proud he is,” it states. Alright, maybe there’s some sort of “/r/LookWhatIGrew” that this photo would be better suited for? But when you see the pic, it speaks for itself: A full-on portrait of a grown man, sitting on a stool, proudly cradling a spikey pineapple… and inexplicably wearing socks without shoes.

The post took Reddit by storm, racking up tens of thousands of upvotes. The image even took on a meme-like life of its own, spawning a number of equally absurd Photoshop renditions – from a head swap to a pineapple inception to a Snapchat sticker.

Interestingly, outside the photo, little is known about vlone17’s dad. Often times, when a post starts gaining some momentum, the person who posted it will follow up with a few more details: But vlone17 decided to stay mum. That is, except for a second post not long after the first one had shot to the top of Reddit. The family behind the pineapple had printed out the Reddit page, framed it and put it on their wall. “Thank you Reddit for making my dads day!” the new post was title. When he showed his dad the head swap version, vlone17 even said his dad “couldn’t stop laughing.”

Good to know the guy is taking his bizarre fame in stride.