Green Bay Packers Prank Rookies with $33,000 Dinner Bill

If you’ve ever been hazed by your older sibling, the seniors at your high school, or the varsity football team, you’ll probably be able to sympathize with the rookies on the Green Bay Packers: They were recently pranked with a $33,696.99 dinner bill by one of the team’s veteran players.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari posted the receipt to his Twitter account, along with the caption “What a dinner, I’m stuffed. Thanks #Rooks,” and then a winky face emoji.

The Packers enjoyed their dinner at The Capital Grille in Denver. The receipt details a pretty lavish meal—in this case, ribeye steaks, foie gras, caviar, a $1,445 bottle of Napa Cabernet, and seven bottles of wine from Lafite Rothschild totaling more than $16,000, among other delicacies. Most of the hefty cost is attributed to drinks. In addition to the wine, they allegedly drank Remy Martin, Chivas Regal whiskey, Merus Cabernet Sauvignon, and a 25-year-old Macallan whiskey—all of which was all supposed to be footed by the rookies, according to CBS Sports (and by the way, the tip was included—a comfortable $308 for the lucky waiter). It sounds like quite the celebration ahead of the upcoming football season. One can only imagine what the bill would have looked like if the entire 90-man roster had shown up for the dinner.

Apparently this kind of ribbing is a Packers tradition. Aaron Rodgers retweeted a post alleging that the same stunt had been pulled at least once before in 2013, by Rodgers himself on, you guessed it, a rookie-season Bakhtiari. That means, perhaps disappointingly, the bill was probably faked; Bakhtiari may have had the restaurant mock up the $33,000 tab, which was then presented to the rookies as a ruse.

But we have to give these NFL players props for keeping such a high-cost tradition alive. By comparison, the NBA's notable food-based tradition is a little more affordable: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.