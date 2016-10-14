Great British Bake Off Winner Nadiya Hussain Inks TV Deal

Nadiya Hussain, the winner of series six of The Great British Bake Off, has just inked a television development deal with the BBC. "Since winning The Great British Bake Off I've been lucky to have had some amazing opportunities with the BBC," Hussain said in a statement.

After winning last year's Bake Off competition, Hussain has been a regular contributor to BBC talk show The One Show and also starred in her own mini-docu-series The Chronicles of Nadiya, in which she traveled to Bangladesh, where her parents grew up, to connect with family and her culinary heritage.

"I believe that making [the BBC] my home gives me the scope to work across such a unique range of diverse and interesting projects. I'm delighted to announce that I will continue making films for The One Show, as well as developing other exciting programme ideas. I never thought this would happen, but it is and I have to admit, I'm going to embrace it," Hussain says.

She's also published one cookbook—Nadiya Bake Me a Story—and has another on the way (Nadiya's Kitchen, out June next year).

This season has been full of upheaval for the highly rated BBC baking series. After announcing its imminent move to Channel 4, hosts Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins announced they will leave after this season is over. Paul Hollywood will be the only host to transition with the program to its new network.