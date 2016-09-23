Great British Bake Off Hosts Mary Berry, Mel and Sue Get Their Own Baking Show

Don't call it a comeback, but the three Great British Bake Off alums who recently announced they'd stick with the BBC, eschewing the show's profit-driven move to Channel 4, are set to star in a brand new baking show on the original, publicly-supported network. That's right! Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins will be back on our small screens (via Netflix and PBS, probably, in the United States) in a new series, name and format TBD.

"We've got three of the fab four staying with us," one BBC insider told the Mirror. "The chances of us reuniting Mary, Mel, and Sue, are very high." The paper reports that the show's "formats would be worked on in the coming months and a new chef drafted to replace Paul—with former Saturday Kitchen host James Martin a likely option."

Martin famously left his Saturday morning gig on the BBC earlier this year. And while he tried slip out under the radar, the ensuing fallout from his avid fan base caused quite a stir in the British media. "I didn't leave because we didn't have a sink, or because of Top Gear, or budget cuts," he told the Mirror in May. "All these rumors! I left because 10 years is a long time. That's every Friday and Saturday you're giving up. I had to be in bed by 9 p.m. and up at 3 a.m.. It's a tough show: there's a lot of content and when that red light comes on it's just you, cooking and interviewing, with 26 people waffling in your ear."

The weekend cooking/talk-show featured guest celebrity chefs and lots of fun chit-chat. Here's Martin with Nigella Lawson in 2010:

Of all four original hosts of the ultra-successful Great British Bake Off, the only one to ink a deal to move to Channel 4 is Paul Hollywood, who issued a statement early this week thanking Berry for the many years they co-hosted together.

"I have loved every minute of my time working with Mary," Hollywood said. "I have learned so much from her and we are great friends inside and outside the tent. That will not change. Knowing her as well as I do, I am sure she has made the right decision for her. I will miss her."