Gorgeous Latte Art That Looks Like Famous Paintings

A South Korean café owner named Lee Kang-Bin is re-creating beautiful art in latte foam.

At Cafe C. Through, Lee draws famous paintings like "The Scream" and "Starry Night" on the foam on top of lattes. He started pursuing the passion after he left the military, and two years later, he opened his own café.

Lee uses food coloring on tiny brushes and the backs of spoons to create the works of art. Each one takes about 15-minutes to paint into the foam, and costs about $8, but bear in mind he serves the works of art on top of a cold cup of coffee.