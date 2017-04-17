Search form
Gordon Ramsay's Rules for Watching Television Are Predictably Strict

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 17, 2017

We'll assume he doesn't own any TV trays.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have heard that Gordon Ramsay is an intense guy. He is an aggressive tweeter. He enjoys a gory prank. And he recently revealed that won’t be leaving his vast fortune to his children – because he doesn’t want to spoil them (Another gem from that interview? He doesn’t allow them to sit with him and wife in first class because “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that.”) Turns out, he also brings that fiery attitude to his television watching habits, too. 

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Ramsay feels how he prefers to watch television at home. When asked if he watches television while eating, for instance, the oft-controversial host replied, “No, that’s pretty gross.” Wow, way to shame those of us who like to relax with our favorite show and a delicious meal after a long day at the office. Not that Ramsay would necessarily know what it's like to work in an office.

Watching television in bed is an even bigger taboo with Ramsay, who gave a passionate, “Oh no, no, no, no, no, no. No,” when asked if he’s ever indulged in a little night time binge watching. 

To be fair to Ramsay, he comes as a bit of a softy, when it comes to his children. He joked that his son, Jack, has the “smelliest feet” in the family, that his daughter has him “wrapped around her little finger” – who, by the way, apparently watches her own show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch at home. 

Ramsay’s dinner eating habits are actually pretty healthy: He likes to “eat properly, hold conversations, divide and conquer, find out who’s doing what, who’s fallen behind at parents’ evening, and then retire to the sofa, with a drink.” That drink? A glass of red wine, in case you were curious. 

As for Ramsay’s famously foul mouth, it will probably still be active on his new daytime show Culinary Genius

“They’re going to have to call it Morse Code. Bleep bleep bleep!” he quipped.  

