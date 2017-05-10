Gordon Ramsay Will Say Mean Things To You In The New Version Of His Mobile Game

Gordon Ramsay's mobile game is about to sound a lot more like, well, Gordon Ramsay.

That's because the game, which has been around since mid-2016, is going through a bit of a re-brand. Soon, it'll be called "Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay," and it'll be packed with "Gordonisms"—heated comments that could include things like calling users "f*cking doughnuts," which mimic the chef's well-known style of unapologetically critiquing cooking on television.

So, basically, in the new version of the game, Gordon Ramsay will yell at you while you pretend to cook.

Since it was first launched, the game has generated a whopping $23.4 million for Glu Mobile, its developer (and the mind behind Kim Kardashian's equally successful mobile game). But the reboot, which will also change the game's actual interface slightly, is intended to drive sales even higher.

“It’s been an incredible response since launching my mobile game last year, and just like my restaurants and television programs, we’re constantly keeping concepts, menus, and TV content fresh and exciting,” Ramsay said in a statement. “We’re taking it to the next level with Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, expanding it to include a fantastic community of players. I can’t wait for existing and new players alike to check it out.”

So, what exactly do you do in Ramsay's mobile world? Well, according to the frenetic, all-caps description of the app offered in iTunes, you can "JOIN GORDON RAMSAY AND COOK YOUR WAY TO SUCCESS!" If that's not enticing enough, there's more: "Travel around the globe and master your skills in unique restaurants w/ Gordon Ramsay as your guide!" the description continues. "Build your restaurant empire!"

You can even duel with Ramsay in a "cooking battle," though we're not entirely clear on the details of how exactly that goes down in the realm of the game, or how the resulting dishes are judged.

Frankly, we're disappointed this isn't real life.