Gordon Ramsay Actually Said Something Nice to Someone on Twitter

And a wedding could be in the works because of it.

In recent months, when Gordon Ramsay hasn’t been busy opening Hell’s Kitchen-themed restaurants in Las Vegas or voicing a character from The Smurfs (or one of the other millions of things he’s doing), he’s somehow been finding time to play insult comic to wannabe chefs’ meals on Twitter. Though taking his angry chef-shtick to social media has been met with the occasional blowback, in general, fans seem to be eating it up. But turns out the biggest shock was yet to come… when he actually complimented a food photo… kind of.

Last week, a Twitter user going by Bridgett fired off a tweet featuring a very appetizing photo of what she said was “my fiancé's skillet pork loin,” asking Ramsay what he thought. In the pic, the sear marks seemed perfect. The lemon and herbs were precisely placed. The sauce looked tantalizingly reduced. Skeptical types might even wonder if she pulled the pic from a professional food site – though a reverse image search seems to show that she’s clean.

Acknowledging this fine culinary specimen, Ramsay replied with possibly the most positive thing he’s ever written on Twitter. Maybe the most positive thing he’s communicated in any way. Two words and four periods: “Marry him….”

Granted, it’s not the most specific praise ever lauded upon a pork loin, but by Ramsay’s standards it was enough to take Twitter by storm. Though his mean responses regularly rack up a thousand or more retweets, this rare compliment elicited up an insane reaction: over 150,000 retweets and nearly half a million likes as of this writing.

Needless to say, Bridgett was enthralled by Ramsay’s reply. “Omg! Best response! Thank you!! And marry him, I will!” she tweeted back. But you have to wonder, based on the excitement surrounding his tweet, if Ramsay will actually be the one to find a bigger takeaway here. Maybe he’ll finally learn that, as the idiom goes, “you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” Though as someone who deals with ingredients like honey and vinegar all the time, he should really already know that.