Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Gordon Ramsay Actually Said Something Nice to Someone on Twitter

Food & Wine: Gordon Ramsay Actually Said Something Nice to Someone on Twitter
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)
By Mike Pomranz Posted May 09, 2017

And a wedding could be in the works because of it.

In recent months, when Gordon Ramsay hasn’t been busy opening Hell’s Kitchen-themed restaurants in Las Vegas or voicing a character from The Smurfs (or one of the other millions of things he’s doing), he’s somehow been finding time to play insult comic to wannabe chefs’ meals on Twitter. Though taking his angry chef-shtick to social media has been met with the occasional blowback, in general, fans seem to be eating it up. But turns out the biggest shock was yet to come… when he actually complimented a food photo… kind of.

brightcove-video:5409740497001

Last week, a Twitter user going by Bridgett fired off a tweet featuring a very appetizing photo of what she said was “my fiancé's skillet pork loin,” asking Ramsay what he thought. In the pic, the sear marks seemed perfect. The lemon and herbs were precisely placed. The sauce looked tantalizingly reduced. Skeptical types might even wonder if she pulled the pic from a professional food site – though a reverse image search seems to show that she’s clean.

https://twitter.com/B_Rabbit_Jax/status/859909894648082432

Acknowledging this fine culinary specimen, Ramsay replied with possibly the most positive thing he’s ever written on Twitter. Maybe the most positive thing he’s communicated in any way. Two words and four periods: “Marry him….”

https://twitter.com/GordonRamsay/status/859911049268604928

 

Granted, it’s not the most specific praise ever lauded upon a pork loin, but by Ramsay’s standards it was enough to take Twitter by storm. Though his mean responses regularly rack up a thousand or more retweets, this rare compliment elicited up an insane reaction: over 150,000 retweets and nearly half a million likes as of this writing.

Related

Needless to say, Bridgett was enthralled by Ramsay’s reply. “Omg! Best response! Thank you!! And marry him, I will!” she tweeted back. But you have to wonder, based on the excitement surrounding his tweet, if Ramsay will actually be the one to find a bigger takeaway here. Maybe he’ll finally learn that, as the idiom goes, “you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” Though as someone who deals with ingredients like honey and vinegar all the time, he should really already know that.

Previous
Celine Dion Ate a Hot Dog From a New York City Food Cart
Next
There’s A Wonder Woman-Inspired Burger on the Way
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.