Here's What's On the Menu at Goop's First-Ever Wellness Summit

We hope so, because the first-ever one-day wellness summit for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, is set to take place this weekend in Los Angeles—and it's bound to be, well, super Goop-y. But between all the jade egg info sessions and workshops on "earthing," all those healthy people are bound to get hungry.

Don’t worry: They thought of that, too. And the lineup of food vendors for the sold-out event looks pretty comprehensive. According to a brand rep, it's basically "a who's who of Gwyneth and the Goop team's favorite LA food vendors."

And lest you think all the healthy stuff is relegated to the food alone, think again: There'll also be wellness-inspired cocktail recipes available throughout the event. In fact, the party's signature cocktail has really, actually been dubbed Goop Koolaid, and is a mixture of Tito's Vodka, olive juice, and vermouth, topped off with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides.

Yup, it's a collagen martini, which sounds enticing and disturbing all at once. The recipe is below.

There'll also be Bulletproof Coffee ("clean" coffee beans blended with octane oil, grass-fed butter and bulletproof collagen protein) from the headquarters of the cult purveyor itself.

For the lucky few who purchased a Clear Quartz pass, which is the event's most expensive and highest tier ticket, there'll be a seated lunch hosted by Paltrow herself and curated by Seamus McMullen. But if you aren't invited to dine with GP, never fear; there are plenty of other vendors to visit, including Botanica, a chic California café-slash-market that was started by two former Goop editors. They'll be selling a fancy-sounding date caraway pumpkin seed granola and a cacao coconut granola, along with your choice of either cashew-date milk or—gasp!—cow's milk.

Then there's Moon Juice, a brand that'll be selling "Summer Sex Dust Tonic" and "Blue Brain Dust Tonic" and a whole slew of other items that sound like they were pulled straight from the pages of Harry Potter.

Even By Chloe, everyone's favorite vegan restaurant, is stepping up their game for the Summit. They'll be dishing out something called "Kale Cookies & Cream," and while we don't have a ton of details about what that actually entails, we're pretty sure it'll be peak Goop.

Other, slightly tamer vendors include Sweetgreen, Amazebowls, Tropicana Probiotics, and more.

If you're headed to the Summit, be sure to Instagram your probiotic smoothies, ginger peach kefir smoothie bowls, tempeh seaweed wraps, and Shroom Shakes. The rest of us will be waiting.

Recipe: Goop Koolaid

Media Bakery / MediaBakery