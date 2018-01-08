The 2018 Golden Globes’ Best Food Moments

This year, celebrities gathered together at the Golden Globes to celebrate the best in television and movies, but it was not a normal night on the red carpet. Dressed in black, many of them were also there to call attention to the recent allegations of sexual harassment that have sprung up against powerful actors and producers in the industry. But a night that could have taken on a somber tone felt more inspiring and uplifting: Attendees from Laura Dern to Oprah Winfrey sent messages of hope to their fellow actors and the audience watching. The evening will certainly go down in award-show history, but that doesn’t mean the ceremony didn’t include moments of well-deserved levity—especially where food was involved. In fact, many of the night’s most memorable antics had food and drink at the center. Tom Hanks turned up as his charming self, Mariah Carey continued her reign as the queen of well, everyone’s social media feed, and Issa Rae made a very relatable confession. Here are all the best food moments from 2018 Golden Globes.

Tom Hanks took on the role of waiter

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 8, 2018

The notoriously friendly actor delivered martinis to his table—where Steven Spielberg, among others, were sitting—during a commercial break in the show.

Issa Rae wants to host a very special dinner guest

On the red carpet, Issa Rae, the creator and star of the HBO show Insecure, told Ryan Seacrest that she hopes to someday host a dinner party with Tiffany Haddish and the Obama family.

“Tiffany’s got the chicken batter ready I got the drinks so Michelle and Barack, any day now. Sasha and Malia they can come too [when] they’re of age.”

Milo Ventimiglia may have been there just for the food

According to Page Six, the This Is Us star was already asking for dinner an hour before the ceremony and began scarfing down his meal as soon as he took his seat.

Mariah Carey is still looking for tea

Are they serving tea here? #GoldenGlobes — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Before the ceremony even began, Mariah Carey tweeted if the Golden Globes planned to serve tea, but it looks like that wasn’t her beverage of choice the whole night. Later, at an after-party, she was spotted with fellow singer Nick Jonas sipping on red wine.

Mariah Carey and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes after party. pic.twitter.com/YGcvEACnKj — ‏ً (@hosthetic) January 8, 2018

Armie Hammer ate sushi

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The star of the much-acclaimed movie Call Me By Your Name posed with a plate of sushi at the after party hosted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

There was a wall of champagne

Ricky Martin posed with this slightly creepy wall of disembodied hands offering celebrities coffee and champagne at another Golden Globes after party.

Amy Sherman-Palladino asks the question on everyone's mind

"Is there cheese backstage? Let's go backstage." -Amy Sherman-Palladino completes her acceptance speech with a special request. #GoldenGlobes — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

Upon winning the Golden Globe for the Best Comedy Television Series, the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, ended her acceptance speech with a simple question we can all relate to: Where's the cheese? Let's hope someone backstage granted her wish.

Aziz Ansari needed a snack

After winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Master of None, Aziz Ansari took best bud Eric Wareheim, who also stars on the show, for a fast food run to In-N-Out Burger, where the pair picked up a celebratory late-night second-dinner.