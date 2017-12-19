10 Gingerbread-ified Versions of Famous Landmarks From Around the Globe

Sure, the classic little gingerbread house is charming in its own right, but why settle for a cute cottage when you can have the world's most iconic sights in gingerbread form? Get inspired by these gingerbread versions of famous landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower

You can still keep the holiday spirit w/ this Eiffel Tower Gingerbread House: @SugarAndCloth https://t.co/JvngvHRC4g pic.twitter.com/rYthmf5uSU — Dear Handmade Life (@dearhandmadelif) January 16, 2016

This ridiculously impressive gingerbread Eiffel Tower will make you wish you were spending Christmas in Paris. It even includes a little bit of the Champ de Mars to get the full effect.

Big Ben

Right across the gingerbread English Channel, you'll find this gingerbread Big Ben, covered in jellybeans (jelly Bens?).

St. Basil's Cathedral

Get colorful with this delightfully bright gingerbread recreation of Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral. It's probably a good thing that they used candy instead of onions for the onion domes.

The Empire State Building

Look at this unbelievable gingerbread rendition of the Empire State Building! Stop by and see this masterpiece and the rest of the fantastic entries to our Gingerbread Bridges and Skyscrapers contest on display now through December 31st. pic.twitter.com/D2TGixfb8H — National Museum of Industrial History (@NMIHorg) November 30, 2017

Enjoy 102 stories of gingerbread-y wonder with this gingerbread Empire State Building. We like to think Buddy the gingerbread Elf's gingerbread dad is in there, working on his next children's book.

The Roman Colosseum

Somehow gladiators fighting lions to death doesn't seem as horrible if it's sugar cookie gladiators fighting with licorice swords in a gingerbread Colosseum.

Stonehenge

Celebrate the upcoming Winter Solstice this Thursday with this gingerbread Stonehenge.

The Taj Mahal

a gingerbread Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/xLfamclO84 — radio friendly unit Spenser (@spensersnothere) November 29, 2017

Not only is this gingerbread recreation of the Taj Mahal gorgeously decorated—it's also way bigger than your average gingerbread house, which is fitting for a recreation of the incredibly impressive mausoleum.

The White House

Our Gingerbread in the White House exhibit 11/6-12/22. See the biggest Gingerbread House ever made by Chef Mesnier. pic.twitter.com/GdgC4n1WGX — Stewart D. McLaurin (@WHhistoryPres) November 5, 2015

For a gingerbread house to make our founding fathers proud, check out this gingerbread White House, American flag and all. It even has little people, a little snowman, and a little Santa Claus.

The U.S. Capitol

It's #GingerbreadHouseDay!



Here's a gingerbread house of the U.S. Capitol designed and decorated by U.S. service members. Tweet us a photo of yours! pic.twitter.com/pILKlik3XB — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 12, 2017

Head just a couple miles down the gingerbread National Mall to the gingerbread U.S. capitol, with candy cane columns and frosting wreaths.

The Parthenon

Worship the gingerbread gods (we're imagining Zeus with an impressively frosted beard and Athena with a chocolate coin shield) in this delightful gingerbread Parthenon.