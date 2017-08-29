Ginger Spice's Adorable Daughter Has Cupcake Baking Advice for Her Mom [Video]

Even outside of The Great British Bake Off, the U.K.'s obsession with baking continues unabated: Geri Horner (née Halliwell)—you’ll know her as Ginger Spice, 1/5th of the Nineties pop girl group the Spice Girls—recently appeared on the daytime television show This Morning to show off her recipe for biscuit tin cupcakes. She brought her 11-year-old daughter Bluebell along, and thank goodness she did because the sassy adolescent baker stole the show.

Our new little chef certainly knows her stuff - and she's not afraid to let someone know when they're going wrong, eh @GeriHalliwell?! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/9DTDSNqOiZ — This Morning (@thismorning) August 28, 2017

Bluebell proved that she’s well on her way to becoming a professional pastry chef as soon as the crew begins frosting the cupcakes. She corrects the piping technique of the show’s host, telling him that it’s best to paint the inside of the pastry bag with food coloring before filling it with buttercream frosting in order to get a swirl of color on the finished product.

The confident tween continues her dominance of the segment as she scolds her mother for piping custard cream frosting onto an Oreo cupcake. Bluebell shows off more of her expertise when she informs the audience that “you can use different nozzles to get different effects when you’re piping,” but she’s not above poking a little fun at herself. After finishing one of the cupcakes with a dollop of Oreo frosting, she jokes that it “looks a bit like a poo.

Geri Horner can hold her own when it comes to cooking, too: Last year, she won the Great Sport Relief Bake Off (hosted by none other than Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood), earning her the title of Star Baker. It seems like her daughter has inherited her mother's baking prowess. You can watch the full segment below.

The scene is reminiscent of the relationship between another famous British parent and child duo, Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda, an aspiring chef herself. Ramsay critiques his daughter’s cooking, but we've learned she’s quite strong-willed in her own right. The Spice Girls' ‘girl power’ message seems to have stuck.