'Gilmore Girls' Star Scott Patterson Will Launch His Own Coffee Brand

One small part of a beloved television show is becoming a reality: Scott Patterson, who played Luke, of Luke’s Diner, on Gilmore Girls, plans to actually launch his own coffee brand.

This shouldn’t be a huge surprise to devoted Gilmore Girls fans: Last year, Netflix launched a series of Luke’s Diner pop-up shops, where fans could sit in a recreation of the café and drink free coffee, in honor of the short-lived revival of the show, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In a new interview, Patterson reveals that he has been working on developing his coffee brand during his off-time from acting – especially since there aren’t any new episodes of the Gilmore Girls on the horizon.