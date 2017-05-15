Search form
Gilmore Girls Fans: There Could Be a Luke's Diner Lego Set On the Way

Courtesy of LEGO
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 15, 2017

Oy with the poodles already.

If seven seasons and a Netflix revival weren't enough for you, this just might do it.

It's a Lego version of Luke's Diner, and it's gaining so much traction online that it just might be coming to a playroom near you.

That's right: A Stars Hollow fanatic by the name of Rainer Zufall took the time to recreate the iconic coffee spot using Legos, and then they submitted their design to Lego's "Ideas" Site, a magical place where users can submit Lego set idea proposals. The layout is just as we know it from the hit TV show, complete with Lego-sized cups, ketchup and mustard bottles, a glass dome housing baked goods, and several coffee machines. Duh.

brightcove-video:5295548983001

"This project would give you possibility to replay/show several scenes from the TV show that played in Luke's Diner, since its focus is on the inside of the location. Therefor, it would include minifigures [sic] of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, Luke, Jess, Kirk and Lane as waitress," wrote Zufall in the description of the project. "The idea of building Luke's Diner came to me, because my wife is a really big Gilmore Girls fan and she asked me to build Luke's Diner for her."

Zufall not only included his idea of what the diner set would look like; he also added in 6 Lego characters featuring some familiar faces. There's a Lorelai character with shoulder-length brown hair, a Luke Lego with his signature plaid shirt and blue hat, and a Rory figurine wearing a laid-back, Rory-like outfit. Kirk, Lane, and Jess complete the set (and leave us dreaming up what every single character would look like).

So, how does one get the attention of the Lego higher-ups? The brand promises to review submissions once a project reaches 10,000 supporters. And as of Monday afternoon, Luke's Diner had a little over 6,800.

With a whopping 774 days to go (the idea's original posting date was April 30), it's looking like a Gilmore Girls Lego set is almost guaranteed to be a reality. Fingers crossed.

