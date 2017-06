This Giant Lobster Was Pardoned and Freed After Spending 20 Years in a Seafood Restaurant

You know what they say: "The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake."

But we're pretty sure Louie the Lobster doesn't give a flying flounder what color the seaweed is. He'd rather just be in a lake (or the ocean, rather), period.

The 22-pound lobster has been calling Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park, New York his home for 20 long years. Soon, though, he'll be devotin' full time to floatin' (or crawling, look we like The Little Mermaid, okay?). As the restaurant's owner, Butch Yamali, explained to ABC News, it was time to let the lobster live his best life...under the sea.