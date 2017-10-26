Giada De Laurentiis Is Opening a Restaurant in Baltimore

Slowly but surely, Giada De Laurentiis is expanding her culinary empire across the country.

The Food Network chef and personality will open a restaurant at The Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, the casino confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Thursday. According to a Horseshoe spokesperson, the new restaurant will take the place of Johnny Sanchez, the taqueria from John Besh and Aaron Sanchez that recently closed.

While De Laurentiis' flagship Las Vegas restaurant is called Giada, there isn't yet a name for her Baltimore outpost, which will open some time in 2018. We have a hunch it will serve Italian food.

“Yes, I’m going to open up a restaurant in Baltimore,” De Laurentiis said in a July Facebook live. “Yes—don’t ask me why, I have to think of the reason, but I am going to open a restaurant in Baltimore in 2018.”

Despite having a massive, ever-growing presence on television and in bookstores, De Laurentiis has shown continued interest in opening more restaurants around the country. In October, she revealed plans to open a national pasta chain.

"I've been wanting to do a fast-casual for forever," she told PopSugar. "I've learned from having a restaurant in Vegas that people love pasta, and they love pasta at all different price points, to be honest." She also told the website that, as of right now, she would start the potential chain in the Midwest and end up in New York last, if at all. ("You guys have a lot of great food—not sure you need more!")

We're not sure how she finds the time. De Laurentiis has starred (or co-starred) in over nine television shows, including the Food Network's "Giada at Home," and her ninth cookbook is expected in the spring of 2018.