Getting Boozy at California Salons Will Soon Be Legal

Thanks to a vino-loving group of lawmakers, California blow dry bars will soon be less, well, dry. A new law, signed by Governor Jerry Brown earlier this week, will allow customers getting coiffed to imbibe a complimentary alcoholic beverage while receiving their cut or blowout.

Until now, providing customers with free booze as they received their pampering was a legal grey area. Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daily from Anaheim recognized this incongruity, and concocted a bill that would allow the golden state's 41,830 beauty salons to provide alcohol on the up-and-up.

The law, known as AB1322 or the "Drybar bill," will allow salons and barber shops to serve up to six ounces of wine or 12 ounces of beer without a license under a couple of conditions—the booze must be offered at no extra cost, and before 10 p.m.

The bill was supported by a number of the state's beauty power players, including Drybar, a chain of 18 salons who has in the past sought the ability to serve alcohol to their customers without going through the painstaking process of acquiring a liquor license. Prior to the passing of AB1322, the only businesses legally permitted to serve alcohol sans-license in California were hot-air balloons and limo services, SF Gate reports.

A handful of party poopers—including the California Alcohol Policy Alliance—protested the passing of the law, stating practical issues such as the difficulty of screening for the serving of minors in salons and a potential loss of business for bars. Still, the bill was passed in the state Senate before being voted through unanimously in the Assembly, and will go into effect on January 1, 2017.

This news will surely come as a relief for anyone who has ever gotten a truly terrible haircut and needed to down a glass of Malbec to ease the blow.

(h/t Los Angeles Times)