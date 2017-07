How to Get Free Chick-Fil-A This Month

Ah, the joys of free food. There’s nothing we wouldn’t do to get our hands on some. Except, you know, dress up like a cow, because that’s just crazy! Right?

Well, not according to the folks over at Chick-fil-A, who seem to think this is an entirely reasonable request. The fast-food chain has asked that customers dress up like cows—or at least wear some sort of cow accessory—on July 11th, all in the name of a free meal.

Seeing as hundreds of people have complied with the strange request over the years, maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to judge its absurdity. After all, this is the brand’s 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which began as a way to celebrate the restaurant’s cow-centric (and pro-poultry consumption) ad campaign. You’re probably familiar with the “Eat Mor Chikin’” Cows imagery it’s been using in all of its promotions for the last two decades, which feature activist heifers carrying misspelled signs.