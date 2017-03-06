​Canada Recalled a Vodka Because It Had Too Much Alcohol

Attention, Canadians: If you're in possession of a Georgian Bay vodka bottle, you may be getting a lot more than you paid for. And by "a lot more," we mean double the alcohol content.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns that drinking vodka at an alcohol level of 80 percent or higher (which the recalled bottles have) can cause "serious illness." Or in the case of all Everclear-consuming college frat boys: Typical Saturday night regrets.

According to the Global Times, the problematic batch of 654 bottles of Georgian Bay was allegedly manufactured "before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume ." As a result, bottles of the Toronto-based booze were clocking in at a hangover-inducing 81 percent.

Christine Bujold , spokesperson for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, reaffirms that "there are beverage alcohols out there that are that potent, however they're labelled accordingly." The problem, clearly, lies with those who choose to drink their vodka neat. And what an unpleasant surprise sipping an undiluted vodka with 80 percent alcohol content must be.

Customers who purchased a bottle may return it to any LCBO store for a full refund.

Or if you're happy with your extra boozy vodka the way it is, you can choose to participate in one of these three options:

1. Dump the affected batch into a giant cooler, mix it with Kool- A id and throw a Jungle Juice party for your neighbors .

2 . Make really exceedingly strong vodka cocktails and host a Happy Hour with these creative recipes.

3. Keep it, lock it up and store it in a safe place. You never know when it is going to come in handy. We live in trying times.

Hard decisions, eh.