Here's Georgia O'Keeffe's Homemade Bread Recipe

Georgia O'Keeffe is well-known for her nature-forward artwork from the early and mid-Twentieth Century. But the painter also celebrated the wonders of the natural world in her kitchen. O'Keeffe was a health nut, and in her case rightfully so as she died at the ripe old age of 98. It's the artist's connection with food that serves as the subject matter for a recent "Art Cooking" installment of PBS Digital Studios' "The Art Assignment," a series of video essays on fine art, artists and the culture around them.

O'Keeffe grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, no stranger to fresh foods. After living in and around New York for years post-art school, she moved to New Mexico, a landscape that became a major source of inspiration for her, in 1949 after the death of her husband. Throughout her life, but especially in the Southwest, O'Keeffe preferred produce from her garden, grinding her own wheat to make bread, and fresh, local milk. Basically she would have been right at home in today's farm-to-table, locovore-focused food scene.