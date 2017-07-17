This Geometric Fruit and Vegetable Art Is So Satisfying

Fruits, vegetables and other plants are the very definition of organic shapes. But in these photographs, they become gorgeous, geometric patterns. Şakir Gökçebağ, a Hamburg-based artist born in Denizli, Turkey, uses produce to create images that are both stunning and super satisfying to look at. In the series Cuttemporary Art, he uses slices of fruits and vegetables to create super symmetrical and clean-lined works of art.

Courtesy of Sakir Gokcebag

The photos take on a variety of forms, spanning from images of sprawling swirls of vegetables to neatly cut, rigid patterns of fruits. What they all have in common is that the shapes are created from cut produce. In one part of the series, Gökçebağ uses apple peels to draw beautiful, curled shapes. In another, he uses the entire apple to make geometric arrangements that will satisfy the neat freak in all of us. At one point, he uses little, chopped pieces of pepper to make slithering snakes. In Pepper 2, he uses larger sections and takes advantage of peppers' different colors to create bold, fun images that look almost like blobs of paint. Gökçebağ also shows us just how much you can do with a watermelon—whether you use almost the whole thing or just thin slices, watermelons can make some pretty striking shapes. But even a vegetable as plain as bean pods can become something amazing when you cut them right.

Courtesy of Sakir Gokcebag

Courtesy of Sakir Gokcebag

Many of Gökçebağ's works call to mind the Gestalt laws of grouping, the kind of principles of perception that you might learn in an Intro Psych class. The whole watermelon photographs, for instance, totally call to mind issues of figure/ground, the slices appeal super hard to our sense of proximity, the swoops and swirls of the pepper snakes appeal to our sense of continuity, and the beans play around with our sense of closure.

Şakir Gökçebağ doesn't appear to have an Instagram, or at least not a public one, but you can check out his work at his site.