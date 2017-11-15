The Holiday Party Idea You'll Want to Recreate in Your Home

With the holidays fast approaching, you may need a little extra help planning your upcoming gathering. Maybe you’re hosting Friendsgiving this year, or you promised your parents you would be in charge of the family dinner party for once. But finding time to actually plan said party you committed to hosting—that’s another story. That’s why you might be excited to hear that Plunge Rooftop Bar, at the Gansevoort Hotel, is hosting a fully stocked apple cider bar from 12 to 10 p.m. every day for the rest of the holiday season. Sounds like the perfect holiday party idea that you might even be able to recreate yourself.

First, the details: At the Plunge apple cider bar, you can customize your own drink—all sourced from Red Jacket farms upstate—with an array of ingredients like ginger, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, honey, mint, and lemon, starting at just $7. The bar overlooks the Hudson River, so you can stay for sunset and relax with an alcoholic version for $19. Sounds like a magical way to celebrate the holiday season in style.

Not only that, but it sounds simple enough to recreate for your own party: You could grab some apple cider from store (or, if you’re feeling really fancy, you could make your own), spice up your dining room table with some festive decorations, then lay out a buffet of ingredients—spices, garnishes, and whiskey if they want to make an apple cider cocktail—so that your guests can customize their own perfect cup of cider. Of course, you can’t forget the snacks, but don’t worry, Food & Wine has some great ideas for what to serve at your holiday cocktail or Christmas party.

The holidays should be a time to celebrate, not stress, so take a page of out the Ganesvoort’s book and throw together your own apple cider bar this year—it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser. No time to make your own version? Just bring your whole family to the hotel instead.