Chefs Are Being Recruited to Open Restaurants in the Rust Belt

Galley Group, the restaurant group behind Smallman Galley—where you could get a Sandlot-inspired cocktail over the summer—in Pittsburgh, is on the hunt for chefs to open food concepts at the company’s restaurant incubators in Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.

Smallman Galley, as Food & Wine reported in September, is a “small business incubator and food hall,” which rotates through a series of food concepts run by a changing class of chefs. In addition to Federal Galley, the latest location in Pittsburgh that will open next month, the company has now announced the opening of two similar projects in Cleveland and Detroit, and is accepting applications from chefs, who can “submit their restaurant ideas and vie for a kitchen space,” in the soon-to-launch locations, as well as at Smallman Galley.

Galley Group is currently accepting applications from eager culinary talent who are willing to move to the Rust Belt to dip their toes into the restaurant industry; the deadline to submit yours is this February. Chefs who are hoping to open their first small business are encouraged to apply because they can launch their projects at “very low financial risk,” while the Galley Group “[provides] everything from fully-functioning kitchens to front of [the] house staff.”

Each food hall will feature at least four food concepts—the Detroit location may include five—as well as a full bar.

The Detroit location is set to open in the fall of next year, while the Ohio City food hall will open in the summer. A new class of chefs will make their debut at Smallman Galley in June of 2018.

“We know there is such great culinary talent in these cities,” Ben Matica, co-founder of Galley Group, said in a statement. “Chefs just need the right opportunity and we believe Galley Group can provide the platform to successfully launch the next best restaurant concepts.”