Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Gail Simmons Eats Chili-Spiked Popcorn by The Handful, Misses Canadian Smarties

Food & Wine: Gail Simmons Grub Street Diet

© Kim White/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Morgan Goldberg Posted September 27, 2016

Spoiler: She still loves August

Related

Eight years ago, Gail Simmons gave Grub Street a full rundown of everything she ate for five days. But a few things have changed for Gail since then. The F&W director of special projects and Top Chef judge now has her own production company, is writing a cookbook and is a mother to 2-year-old Dahlia. Thus, her food diary has evolved a bit.

In honor of the Grub Street Diet’s 10th Anniversary, Gail was called on as one of Grub’s favorite subjects to file an updated Diet. You won’t be surprised that Gail is still eating at some of New York City’s best restaurants (think: Wildair and Rebelle), but she also hits up more casual spots in Brooklyn like El Atoradero for tacos, 3D’s Place for Jamaican patties and South Brooklyn Pizza for a slice with her family (and F&W Editor Nilou Motamed). And of course, August is still one of her favorites.

Gail is also killing the snack game, from air-popped popcorn with olive oil and chili salt to Canadian Smarties. We’re also dying to try the Have’a Corn Chips she’s obsessed with and her Sweet Revenge coconut sugar. Her daughter, however, would choose olives over anything else.

Gail's morning meals range from homemade breakfast sandwiches, which she makes complete with pickles, to copious bananas in the F&W office, which we can relate to. Plus, we were psyched to hear details about the delicious-sounding recipes Gail is testing for her upcoming cookbook.

While we’re waiting for its arrival, we’ll be cooking some of her favorite recipes and desserts.

Previous
Rome’s Spanish Steps Reopen After a $1.7 Million Renovation
Next
E. Coli Outbreak Hits Four States
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.