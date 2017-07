This Grocery Store Will Actually Drive to You

Brick-and-mortar stores aren’t doing too hot these days. After all, it’s the age of online delivery. But items that magically appear on our doorsteps don’t seem to totally fulfill us, either, and some of us still crave good ol’ human interaction. It seems we’re in need of a middle-ground service—one that leverages all the benefits of in-person interactions with the efficiency and ease of one-click ordering.

Enter: Moby Mart. It’s a futuristic-sounding store that actually comes to you. No, not the items you want to order. The entire store drives around on wheels.

And while there aren’t actually humans operating it (it’s even driven by a somewhat artificially-intelligent computer), there’ll at least be holographic ones in the form of store clerks and cashiers, which will be able to assist you as you shop. There are even “microdrones” on top of the car that would be able to make door-side deliveries or possibly float up to the high windows of apartment buildings.