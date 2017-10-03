7 of the Funniest Food Moments from 'Mean Girls' [Video]

Fans of the Lindasy Lohan-led, Tina Fey-penned tale of high school cliques Mean Girls will know that October 3 is the movie’s honorary holiday. Cady Heron, the movie’s protagonist, recounts that it is on this day that her crush, Aaron Samuels, asks her what day it is, much to her delight—we all know how great it feels like get noticed by the person you daydream about dating. And while the film is a comedy about how forming friendships under the social pressures of school can be so harrowing—especially as a young woman—that it sometimes feels as though teenagers are fighting a war just to be liked, Mean Girls still manages to pack some hysterical food moments into the film, too.

Whether it’s Regina George recognizing the importance of cheese fries over dieting or Gretchen Wieners leveraging her father—who invented a famous breakfast pastry—to get out of trouble, Mean Girls understands that no movie is complete without a healthy serving of food jokes. Here are the seven of funniest food moments in the movie.

Kalteen Bars

In a diabolical plot to ruin Regina George’s perfect figure, Cady tricks the leader of the so-called Plastics into eating Kalteen bars. She says the bars “burn up all your carbs,” but in truth, Cady’s mother fed them to undernourished children. Regina jumps on the opportunity to eat anything she thinks will help her lose three pounds, but in her vanity, she falls right into Cady’s trap.

Cheese Fries

Regina, who struggles with math, Cady’s strong suit, tries to calculate how many calories are in the Kalteen bars. She gives up when she can’t figure out the equation, brushing off Cady’s explanation with a flippant, “Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.”

Happy Hour

The Plastics hang out at Regina’s house where her mother, a self-described “cool mom,” says she’s going to make the girls a “hump day treat.” She presents them with a platter of red drinks in tropical glasses. Cady appropriately wonders if there’s alcohol in the drinks, but Mrs. George reassures her they’re virgin cocktails. Still, being the cool mom that she is, she asks Cady, “Do you want a little bit? Because if you’re going to drink, I’d rather you do it in the house.”

Taco Bell

When Regina’s boyfriend, Aaron Samuels, breaks up with her, Gretchen and Karen, try to comfort her. Karen—understanding the true meaning of fun—suggests going to Taco Bell to cheer her up, but Regina rejects the plan, insisting she’s on an “all carb diet.”

Party Platter

In a bid to win over her crush, Cady throws a party while her parents are out of town. She gets dressed up, and tells her friends, “I bought enough cheese and crackers for eight people. Is that enough?” They nod in the affirmative, but little does Cady know, they’ve invited over nearly everyone from their school.

Burn Book

When the Plastics’ Burn Book, which contains every cruel rumor and secret about the girls at their school, gets photocopied and distributed in the halls, all hell breaks loose. One girl finds herself targeted because she made out with a hotdog. “That was one time!” she yells in protest.

Toaster Strudel

Finding themselves in serious trouble for the contents of the Burn Book, Cady and her friends have to explain themselves to the principal. Gretchen tries to get out of being disciplined by reminding him that her father, who invented the Toaster Strudel, would not be pleased to know she was being questioned.