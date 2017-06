7 Funko Pop Mugs That Are Just As Collectible as the Dolls

You know those Funko figurines? The ones that take characters from all over nerd-dom and turn them into cute little collectible dolls with big heads and round, black eyes? Well, if you're the kind of person who likes geeky stuff but can't quite excuse having a bunch of figurines without any real function lying around all the time, (or if that collection just isn't enough Funko for you) then these mugs are the perfect solution: they're as cute and fun as the figurines, but you can drink your morning coffee out of them.

Deadpool

Courtesy of Funko

Not only can you drink out of a Deadpool head, but, with Funko's new releases, you can also drink out of a Deadpool X-Force head and a blue Deadpool head from that time he pretended to be one of the X-Men.

Boba Fett Prototype

Courtesy of Funko

Funko has had a Boba Fett mug for a little while now, but, thanks to their new additions, you can also get a special edition mug of the all-white Boba Fett prototype. Very chic.