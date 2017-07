Fruit Punch Pickles Make Their Way into Walmart

We’ve seen “dill pickle” flavor in just about everything recently—from potato chips to, yes, soda. But if there’s one place you never expected strange flavors to show up, it was probably...in your pickles.

Start expecting, because that’s a scenario that’s been around for a long time—and it’s coming to a Walmart near you soon. About 1,200 of the brand’s national stores are selling “Tropickles,” which are essentially cucumber pickles in what looks like a red brine that's actually infused with fruit punch.

"The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact),” said the company in a statement. “Now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."