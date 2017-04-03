You May Be Able to Sip Your Froot Loops for Dessert

If sipping cereal milk is your favorite part of a well-balanced breakfast, Burger King may have the answer to a later-in-the-day indulgence.

The folks at GrubGrade have received unconfirmed, though, according to them, legitimate information that the fast food chain will be rolling out a Froot Loops milkshake on Monday, April 17.

While Burger King has yet to comment, this wouldn't be the most surprising menu item from the place that brought you Mac & Cheetos, frozen Surge, chicken fries and Whoppers with black buns (along with odd side effects).

Foodbeast has also indicated that the shake has undergone testing in the New York market, which is another sign that something has the potential to go into mass production and distribution.

This isn't the first time we've heard about popular cereals getting the milkshake treatment. Momofuku Milk Bar has always boasted a cereal milk soft serve while Instagram-famous milkshake spots like New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Singapore's Cake Spade and Australia's Pâtissez have rolled out flavors inspired by morning treats like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch.

In the meantime, we'll have to follow our nose (it always knows, according to Toucan Sam) and sniff out whether or not this news is actually a rumor or a reality. Crossing our fingers for the former, as this would certainly be a game changer among fast food dessert offerings (and an excellent alternative to the McDonald's McFlurry, since its machines are always broken).