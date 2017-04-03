Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

You May Be Able to Sip Your Froot Loops for Dessert

Food & Wine: burger king froot loops milkshake

© AlexandraFlorian / Mindstyle / Getty Images
By Joey Skladany Posted April 03, 2017

At a major fast food chain.

If sipping cereal milk is your favorite part of a well-balanced breakfast, Burger King may have the answer to a later-in-the-day indulgence. 

The folks at GrubGrade have received unconfirmed, though, according to them, legitimate information that the fast food chain will be rolling out a Froot Loops milkshake on Monday, April 17. 

Related

brightcove-video:5159630675001

While Burger King has yet to comment, this wouldn't be the most surprising menu item from the place that brought you Mac & Cheetos, frozen Surge, chicken fries and Whoppers with black buns (along with odd side effects). 

Foodbeast has also indicated that the shake has undergone testing in the New York market, which is another sign that something has the potential to go into mass production and distribution. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BALZRFbH3u5/

#fruitloopsshake #delicious #iwannabatheinit #burgerking

A post shared by Megan Lane (@ms.muggy) on

This isn't the first time we've heard about popular cereals getting the milkshake treatment. Momofuku Milk Bar has always boasted a cereal milk soft serve while Instagram-famous milkshake spots like New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Singapore's Cake Spade and Australia's Pâtissez have rolled out flavors inspired by morning treats like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch. 

In the meantime, we'll have to follow our nose (it always knows, according to Toucan Sam) and sniff out whether or not this news is actually a rumor or a reality. Crossing our fingers for the former, as this would certainly be a game changer among fast food dessert offerings (and an excellent alternative to the McDonald's McFlurry, since its machines are always broken)

Previous
Bob Harper Calls Out Vegans Who Attacked Him for Eating Fish
Next
How Gum and Baseball Cards Became Intertwined
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.