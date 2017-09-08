Froot Loops and State Bicycle Co. Release Limited Edition Bikes

Froot Loops is teaming up with State Bicycle Co. for a colorful collaboration. The cereal brand is letting fans create a custom earth-friendly vehicle as the final limited-edition product in this summer's “Whatever Froots Your Loops” campaign from the Kellogg's cereal. The campaign hopes to inspire cereal fans to do that which “froots” their “loops” which apparently means being one’s authentic self.

State Bicycle Co.’s founders, Mehdi Farsi, Reza Farsi and Eric Ferguson, certainly embody that concept. In an ultimate frooting their loops move, the trio founded their cycling company a mere two years after graduating college.

In a statement, Mehdi Farsi said that the collaboration ”just like Toucan Sam, reminds us that you don't have to do or be the expected. You can bring your own vibrant burst of color to the world just by doing what makes you most happy or 'Whatever Froots your Loops.’"

Farsi also described the cycle’s design as “bright, happy and fun.” Although there are only six official Froot Loops colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple) the bicycle in question boasts eight different customization options for the seat, wheels, and hand grips. This freedom of choice is meant to encourage fans to choose the look that “Froots their Loops.” (Yes, we said it again, and it won’t be the last time.)

You can see these customization options for yourself in this playful advertisement. The video shows a mustached cyclist eating a bowl of Froot Loops in a bike shop. With each loud and crunchy spoonful, the cycle’s colors morph like a chameleon. The ad ends when he hops on the rainbow-colored bike and cycles off.

If you would like to, sorry, “froot your loops,” by creating one of these custom bikes they are available exclusively on State Bike Co.’s website and retail for $449.