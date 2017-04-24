Frito-Lay Issues Recall for Jalapeño-Flavored Chips

Searching for a reason to stop eating junk food? Look no further.

Frito-Lay has announced that it’s recalling two types of its jalapeño-flavored chips over concerns that they have been contaminated by salmonella. Yes, the dangerous bacteria that is usually found on raw chicken.

The brands to look out for are Lay's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips. The company fears that the seasoning used to flavor the chips is contaminated by the bacteria.

The chip bags being recalled have a guaranteed fresh date of both July 4 or June 20. No other flavors have been effected by the recall.

So far, no Salmonella has been found in any of the chips, nor has anyone reported an illness, but Frito-Lay is acting “out of an abundance of caution.”

Though most people associate salmonella with raw meat, tainted snack food is not unprecedented: Last year, Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Inc. recalled their Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips over concerns that the powdered milk used to season the chips had Salmonella in it.

For the past twenty years, Salmonella has been the most common cause of food poisoning the United States, but in the latest food poisoning report card from the CDC found that a germ called campylobacter is now most likely to lead to food-related illness.

Its been a tough couple weeks for food recalls across the board: On Friday, McCain Foods USA issued a voluntary recall for their frozen hash browns, which may contain bits of mashed up golf balls. You read that right. The golf balls may have been “inadvertently harvested with the potatoes.”

That’s hardly the weirdest item to make it into our food this month, though: In early April two people found a dead bat in their Wal-Mart salad, and just two days later, a couple discovered a very much alive scorpion crawling around a bag of spinach.

Be safe out there folks. If we’ve learned anything this month, it’s that the grocery store is full of hidden dangers.