How Your Friendsgiving Can Help Feed Children In Need

As Friendsgiving grows into America's latest shared meal tradition, its giving grows along with it. Inspired by the new November trend, national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength is inviting holiday hosts just like you to join its No Kid Hungry campaign, which, with one in six American children struggling with hunger, provides some very necessary relief.

Each dollar donated to No Kid Hungry through the Friendsgiving program will connect a child in need to 10 meals, but the giving doesn't end there. When you sign up to host a your own Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry, you'll receive extensive Friendsgiving planning resources, including exclusive recipes and tips from top culinary supporters like Four & Twenty Blackbirds bakers/founders Melissa and Emily Elsen, Maison Premiere mixologist and bar director William Elliot, Wit & Wisdom executive chef Zack Mills and Rose Café chef/partner Jason Neroni.

In addition, you'll get décor templates, fundraising tips, a planning checklist and fundraising prizes, all designed to help you not just donate yourself, but inspire your Friendsgiving friends' giving to grow as well. As the Foodnetwork's Melissa d'Arabian said after hosting her own Friendsgiving benefit for No Kid Hungry, it's "a fun and easy way to make holiday celebrations count and help kids to need it."

The plan is working to raise over $500,000 and five million meals from its hosts this fall. Whether you're already planning a Friendsgiving, or are inspired to host one now, you can sign up to help feed children in need on the program's site today. And it's actually one of several hunger relief initiatives centering around the new-ish Friendsgiving phenomenon: earlier this week, Venmo and discount supermarket chain Aldi unveiled the Turkey Hand Friendsgiving Emoji, and announced they would donate ten meals for every use of the emoji in a Venmo transaction. However you choose to do it, the giving part Friendsgiving is getting easier than ever, so make sure to join in whenever Friendsgiving is held.