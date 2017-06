Is French Yogurt the New Greek Yogurt?

C’mon, yogurt manufacturers. You successfully got us to pry our fingers off of our beloved “normal yogurt” just long enough to fall in love with froyo. Next thing we knew, you were lamenting the high sugar content of that stuff, and we were told to move onto Greek yogurt.

And now, just when we’ve finally gotten around to loving the denser texture and tang...you’re telling us there’s a new type of yogurt we’re supposed to get obsessed with?

Okay, fine. Call us way-too-easily-persuaded, but it does sound kind of delicious. Turns out a bunch of brands are coming out with “French-style” yogurt, including dairy aisle behemoth Yoplait and parent company General Mills, who are calling theirs “Oui.” Of course French yogurt has been available in certain higher end grocery stores in the U.S. already, but with a major manufacturer on board, it seems the style is about to hit a whole lot more shopping baskets.