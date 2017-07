French Toast-ing Pizza and Other Weird Ways to Reheat a Leftover Slice

Sure, there's no bad way to eat pizza, but trying to reheat day-old pizza in the microwave and letting it get all soggy comes pretty close. You might remember last month, when we covered how you can reheat your pizza to crispy perfection in a skillet. If you want to switch things up a little bit on the second day of your pizza consumption, you can also try one of these clever ways to turn that leftover pizza into something new.

Did you know that you can salvage stale pizza the same way you salvage stale bread? In this video, YouTuber Internet Shaquille shows us how to rescue your pizza French toast style. His recipe calls for three eggs a quarter of a cup of cream, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper, all mixed together. Then you just add enough paprika to turn the mix a little bit orange and you coat your pizza in it. Once you've done that, you throw the pizza on the griddle (we'd bet you can get pretty good results on a skillet, if you don't have a griddle) until it's hot, crispy, and delicious. The French toasting process turns the otherwise stale crust into cake-like goodness, and the egg protects the cheese from the heat while forming the perfect, crispy coating.