Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Want Free Wendy’s Nuggets for a Year? It’ll Cost You 18 Million Retweets

Food & Wine: wendy's free chicken nuggets

© Bloomberg / Getty Images
By Mike Pomranz Posted April 07, 2017

Get tweeting.

I don’t know how much Wendy’s pays their social media team (honestly, I don’t know how much anyone pays any social media team), but unlike some other brands, the people running the burger chain’s Twitter account continue to earn their keep. Granted, at least once, Wendy’s has found itself in a bit of hot water because of its tweets; still, the company has had some newsworthy interactions precisely because it’s been willing to take risks—like offering to give away free chicken nuggets for a year.

Related

brightcove-video:5211135055001

Yes, just this week, the fast food giant was at it again. Twitter user Carter Wilkerson, a self-described liker of chicken nuggets, tweeted to Wendy’s: “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?”

https://twitter.com/carterjwm/status/849811828766949376

 

Literally, one minute later, Wendy’s account fired back: “18 Million.”

https://twitter.com/Wendys/status/849811960866758656

 

Clearly, that number was intended more as a joke than a challenge. As Mashable points out, the most retweeted tweet in the history of Twitter is currently Ellen DeGeneres’ “Best photo ever” tweet from the 2014 Oscars at a paltry 3.2 million retweets. Wikerson would have to get over five times as many retweets as a picture featuring about a dozen of the world’s most famous celebrities to get his free yearlong chicken fix.

But that isn’t stopping him from trying. A few minutes later, Wilkerson tweeted out a screengrab of his interaction with Wendy’s adding, “HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS.” As it stands right now, that post has an impressive 934,000 retweets: a long way from his goal, but impressive for a guy with just 3,500 followers.

https://twitter.com/carterjwm/status/849813577770778624

 

In fact, even Wendy’s is impressed. “Honestly has gotten way more RTs than we expected,” the brand’s account wrote.

https://twitter.com/Wendys/status/849998539107258368

 

However, despite Wilkerson’s impressive run, as well as continued Twitter pleas that Wendy’s lower the RT threshold to a more reasonable number, the burger chain has apparently yet to make any concessions when it comes to getting Wilkerson his NUGGS unless he hits the original goal. Who’d have thought viral marketing could be so cruel?

Previous
KFC Chicken Will Go Antibiotic-Free at the End of 2018
Next
Oreo Will Be Releasing Two New Flavors, But There's a Catch
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.