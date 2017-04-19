Search form
Here's How to Get a Free Cone Next Week at Carvel

© Carvel
By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 19, 2017

Plus, a taste of their brand-new Cookie Butter flavor.

Carvel, we really, really don’t need another reason to love you. After all, you’re...Carvel. 

Still, we’re not one to turn down free ice cream.

And next Thursday, April 27, we’ll get our chance to not turn it down. The ice cream chain is hosting its annual Free Cone Day at participating locations from 3-8 p.m. No buy-one-get-one deal here: Simply show up to your local Carvel and receive a free “junior soft ice cream cone” in a flavor of your choice: vanilla, chocolate, or Cookie Butter. 

Yes—Cookie Butter! If, for some reason, a free ice cream cone isn’t quite enough to tempt you, Carvel’s newest, limited-edition flavor should be. It’s been created in partnership with Lotus Biscoff cookies, and we’re pretty psyched to try it.

Okay, let’s review: Free ice cream. A new Cookie Butter flavor. And...to top it all off...a feel-good bonus. Carvel’s also partnered with The American Red Cross for the sixth consecutive year, which means you can enjoy your ice cream purchase (or, well, lack thereof) even more. In honor of the charity’s annual Giving Day, Carvel’s offering a $1 coupon book for sale at participating locations, each worth more than $20 in savings at Carvel. All the coupon proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross and its disaster relief efforts. 

"Free Cone Day is much more than just a 'freebie' day," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel, in a press release. "Not only is it the official start of ice cream season, but it's a special day for us to show genuine gratitude to our loyal guests while coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause."

Ice cream and a case of the warm-and-fuzzies? This couldn’t get much better. We might just have to pick up a Fudgie the Whale cake to celebrate.

