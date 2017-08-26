Franklin Barbecue Suffers 'Massive' Early Morning Fire

Austin's legendary Franklin Barbecue suffered a 'massive' fire in the early hours Saturday morning. According to local news reports, the fire "started at 5:27 a.m. as people were getting ready to cook for the day" and raged until 6:05 a.m. when firefighters were able to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The Austin fire department tweeted their response to the fire early this morning:

900 E 11th at Franklin BBQ, second floor is heavily involved, crews going defensive. Austin Fire PIO Smith — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 26, 2017

As one of the city's most-talked about restaurants, Franklin Barbecue is also known for its epic early-morning lines. For years, locals and tourists—and reporters and spectators—have queued up for hours at dawn for the chance to taste some of Franklin's meat.

"Rain or shine, six days a week, hundreds of men, women and children wait three to five hours or longer to eat some of the most celebrated smoked beef brisket in America," the New York Times wrote just last year. "The line has become a thing unto itself—a kind of pregame party for meat, 2,000 pounds of it daily—instead of sport, and the best visible evidence of the cult of Texas barbecue."

To that end, there were plenty of first-hand witness accounts as the fire consumed the pit area and flames shot into the sky.

UPDATE FRANKLIN BBQ FIRE: this is the first video shot, we were on scene before fire crews at @FranklinBbq fire. Fire is out, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/40IVjRRNgs — Tania Ortega (@TaniaonFox7) August 26, 2017

At 7:08 a.m. CT / 8:08 a.m. ET the Austin fire department tweeted that the fire was contained to the pit area and the restaurant had suffered smoke damage.

Franklin's update, fire contained to pit area, restaurant saved with some smoke damage. Cause and damage estimate pending. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 26, 2017

Here is a photo from the scene of the fire:

UPDATE: Pit room at Franklin Barbecue heavily damaged in fire https://t.co/hLTWhclofg pic.twitter.com/EkALkEFjAQ — Austin 360 (@austin360) August 26, 2017

Cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Franklin Barbecue website indicates that the restaurant will be "closed due to fire" from August 26 through September 2, with the note: "We'll update ya'll when we know more."