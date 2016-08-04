- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
- Tyson Foods Will Get Rid of Antibiotics in Its Chicken This Year
François Payard Tweets Resignation from François Payard Bakery and FP Patisserie
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
- Tyson Foods Will Get Rid of Antibiotics in Its Chicken This Year
The pastry chef anounced that he's left his eponymous institutions.
This morning, pastry chef François Payard Tweeted some surprising news: He's resigned from his post at François Payard Bakery and FP Patisserie.
It is with a heavy heart that I report my resignation as Executive Pastry Chef at Francois Payard Bakery and FP Patisserie.— François Payard (@francoispayard) August 4, 2016
After six years of service, I wish my colleagues the best, and will miss seeing you all each and every day.— François Payard (@francoispayard) August 4, 2016
Thank you all for your support and patronage, and I hope to see you in the near future.— François Payard (@francoispayard) August 4, 2016
Payard, a James Beard Award winner, has been pastry chef at fine dining temples including Paris's La Tour d'Argent and New York's Le Bernardin and Daniel. From 1997 to 2009 he ran his own bistro on the Upper East Side, which established branches in Las Vegas, Japan and Korea. In 2010, Payard began to build a stable of popular NYC bakeries in collaboration with Marlon Abela Restaurant Corporation.
Payard's break with his eponymous institutions comes as a shock. Reached for comment, a representative provided a brief statement from the chef containing language similar to the Tweets.