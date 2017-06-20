Francis Mallmann Has Opened His First Restaurant in France

Super stylish, wood fire grilling, Argentinian celebrity chef Francis Mallmann, who many people in the Western world probably know for his star turn on his episode of Chef’s Table, has finally opened his first restaurant in Europe.

It’s called Francis Mallmann at Château La Coste, and it’s located just north of Aix-en-Provence, in France. The Château itself is a 600-acre estate housing a winery and a center for the arts.

In a new interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, Mallman waxes poetic about his new restaurant, which he claims is not just a place to eat, but rather a “life experience” (the short interview is worth reading all the way through).

Advertisement

“I sort of fell in love with the scope and the romance of the place. It’s like a beautiful, deep dream that marries the wonderful worlds of food, wine and art,” he explained to the magazine.

The restaurant will of course serve meats cooked on an open fire – Mediterranean fish, Charolais beef, chicken on the bone, local vegetables, and home made ice cream. Mallmann also set up a wire dome in the courtyard next door, where he’ll hang and slow cook meats to be served at the restaurant.

On the restaurant’s website, Mallmann explains about how pleased he is to return to France, where he trained as a chef for many years.

“Returning to France now with a restaurant project, makes me very happy, since this beautiful country holds one of the most important hearts of the cooking cultures of the world. France was truly generous and rigorous with me during the years I spent working around many of its 3 star restaurants in the early eighties,” he writes.

Clearly he’s passionate about his first foray into European restaurants (according to Eater, this is only his second restaurant outside of South America), and if we know anything about Mallmann, it’s that his passion will shine through in his cooking.