Francis Mallmann Has Opened His First Restaurant in France

Super stylish, wood fire grilling, Argentinian celebrity chef Francis Mallmann, who many people in the Western world probably know for his star turn on his episode of Chef’s Table, has finally opened his first restaurant in Europe.

It’s called Francis Mallmann at Château La Coste, and it’s located just north of Aix-en-Provence, in France. The Château itself is a 600-acre estate housing a winery and a center for the arts.

In a new interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, Mallman waxes poetic about his new restaurant, which he claims is not just a place to eat, but rather a “life experience” (the short interview is worth reading all the way through).