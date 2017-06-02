Get a Taste of Eggslut Founder Alvin Cailan's New Restaurant Before It Opens

After serving up three different Eggslut sandwiches at New York’s Chefs Club Counter for the past few months, chef Alvin Cailan has replaced those items with a number of new breakfast plates from his forthcoming restaurant, Paper Planes. “I wasn’t comfortable doing just three items from Eggslut anymore,” he says. “Instead, I wanted to do a menu that was specifically for New York and something that I could put my full heart into...”

Courtesy of Chefs Club Counter

Many of the new breakfast plates are simply named, like 'the chef,' which includes thick cut bacon served with seven-grain toast and topped with fresh ricotta and a sunny side up egg, and the fisherman, which subs in smoked salmon and a pickled red onion relish for bacon. The new menu will also include the farmer–with asparagus–and the butcher–with sausage–along with a number of toasts featuring fresh ricotta, avocado, peanut butter and jam. Cailan describes the new plates as closer to what cooks actually eat in the kitchen before and after service and each will cost between $5 and $12.

Wyatt Conlon

Cailan and his team are currently scouting locations Paper Planes and he expects his new restaurant will open by the end of the year. If opening a new restaurant, while still running the kitchen at Chefs Club Counter, wasn't enough for one chef, Cailan, a self-proclaimed workaholic, also has plans to bring his Filipino pop-up concept AmBoy to New York as well.

While the food will be familiar to anyone who has been to one of Cailan's previous AmBoy pop-ups, the format will differ significantly. In conjunction with the studio at Chefs Club, Cailan wants to host a number of small lunches and dinners–with a max of 20 guests–that will focus on really educating people about Filipino food, a cuisine very near and dear to Cailan and one that he feels is incredibly misunderstood. "We’re at the point where everyone is hearing about Filipino food, but there’s really no education towards it," he says. "So I want to do introduce the food to people in a very personalized way that comes with explanations of each dish and why they’re prepared that way."

Look out for more details surrounding both the opening of Papers Planes and the AmBoy pop-ups later this year.