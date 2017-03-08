Search form
How the Food World Is Showing Support for International Women's Day

Food & Wine: day without a woman

© Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty Images
By Morgan Goldberg Posted March 08, 2017

Restaurants and chefs are recognizing March 8 by striking, donating profits and offering inspirational messages.

Just three weeks ago, restaurants and chefs across the country took to social media to express support for the national protest #ADayWithoutImmigrants. Now, members of the food world are posting in support and celebration of International Women's Day. Adpoted by the U.N. in 1975, March 8 recognizes and aimes to raise awareness for the women's rights movement. While some members of the culinary community have chosen to strike on #DayWithoutAWoman, others are honoring the day by donating profits or offering inspirational messages. Here, a selection of Instagram posts from the many restaurants and chefs supporting women today.

brightcove-video:5176675248001

2009 Best New Chef Naomi Pomeroy encourages others to wear red, get on the phone and donate to causes that matter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRVB1HHjMD-/

Cookbook author Julia Turshen takes a pause to think about all the businesses, organizations, institutions and families that depend on women.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYR60_gHhH/

Chef Carla Hall reminds us that we are all wonderwomen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYV7jfF5g2/

Thanks @karen_ggz for this perfectly beautiful image. #womenstrong #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Carla Hall (@carlaphall) on

Chef Anita Lo's West Village restaurant Annisa invites diners to celebrate with a cocktail and special appetizer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRO9z_ZAJY0/

Come join us on March 8th to celebrate International Women's Day! Eat and drink for a good cause.

A post shared by Annisa Restaurant (@annisarestaurant) on

Eataly Boston shows support for all women and its team members who have chosen to strike today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYP6-uDHyr/?hl=en

Farm Burger in Atlanta is donating a portion of its profits to the James Beard Foundation's Women in Culinary Leadership program.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRWcfbMDWQC/

Several of New York's sweets purveyors, including Ample Hills Creamery, La Newyorkina and Blue Marble Ice Cream, are donating a portion of today's profits to Girl Rising, a global campaign for girls' education.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYQ0lCg_8F/

Sister Pie in Detroit is closed today in solidarity with women everywhere.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRWYp8zABn_/?taken-by=sisterpiedetroit

The General Muir and its sister restaurants in Atlanta are spotlighting many of their valuable women with individualized Instagram posts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYTf7Ugfd6/

We know very well how valuable women are to our businesses. Our family of businesses -- @thegeneralmuir, @tgmbread, @fredsmeatbread, @yallaatl, @thecanteenatl, @westeggcafe, @oddbirdatl -- is 50% woman-owned, by @officegrrl and @shelley_sweet. Shelley began her restaurant career at West Egg in 2004. She joined the @concentricsrestaurants group in 2006, serving as a manager at @twourbanlicks, Assistant General Manager at @murphysatlanta and ultimately as General Manager of @tapat1180 from 2008 to 2010. She was the opening General Manager at @hughacheson's @essouth. Coming full circle, Shelley rejoined @westeggcafe in 2011 as General Manager, becoming a partner in 2014. Now she is a partner in several more restaurants, a member of @lesdamesatl, and 2014 @garestaurantassociation Restaurateur of the Year. We're proud of our success providing opportunities and professional advancement for women in our industry. Stay tuned to meet some more of our #WonderWomen. #beboldforchange #internationalwomensday

A post shared by The General Muir (@thegeneralmuir) on

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery in New York offers an inspirational message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYEb9aBefw/

 

