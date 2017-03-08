How the Food World Is Showing Support for International Women's Day

Restaurants and chefs are recognizing March 8 by striking, donating profits and offering inspirational messages.

Just three weeks ago, restaurants and chefs across the country took to social media to express support for the national protest #ADayWithoutImmigrants. Now, members of the food world are posting in support and celebration of International Women's Day. Adpoted by the U.N. in 1975, March 8 recognizes and aimes to raise awareness for the women's rights movement. While some members of the culinary community have chosen to strike on #DayWithoutAWoman, others are honoring the day by donating profits or offering inspirational messages. Here, a selection of Instagram posts from the many restaurants and chefs supporting women today.

2009 Best New Chef Naomi Pomeroy encourages others to wear red, get on the phone and donate to causes that matter.

Cookbook author Julia Turshen takes a pause to think about all the businesses, organizations, institutions and families that depend on women.

Chef Carla Hall reminds us that we are all wonderwomen.

Chef Anita Lo's West Village restaurant Annisa invites diners to celebrate with a cocktail and special appetizer.

Eataly Boston shows support for all women and its team members who have chosen to strike today.

Farm Burger in Atlanta is donating a portion of its profits to the James Beard Foundation's Women in Culinary Leadership program.

Several of New York's sweets purveyors, including Ample Hills Creamery, La Newyorkina and Blue Marble Ice Cream, are donating a portion of today's profits to Girl Rising, a global campaign for girls' education.

Sister Pie in Detroit is closed today in solidarity with women everywhere.

The General Muir and its sister restaurants in Atlanta are spotlighting many of their valuable women with individualized Instagram posts.

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery in New York offers an inspirational message.