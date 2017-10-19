Tune in Tonight! The Food & Wine Kitchen Collection Launches on HSN at Midnight

Tonight's the night! Prep a midnight snack and warm up your credit cards! Because at midnight, the Food & Wine Kitchen Collection will make its television debut on HSN. Whatever your kitchen needs are—from full-on 13-piece stainless steel cookware sets for anyone looking to stock up to stunning stainless steel knife sets (perfect for holiday gifting) to the pan cleaners you'll definitely want to have on hand after Thanksgiving dinner—we've got it.

Check out our Food & Wine Kitchen Collection shopping page for more.

HSN

On hand to introduce the stunning collection to HSN audiences will be our very own Culinary Director Justin Chapple, who, over the course of the next 24 hours, will demo some of the most popular (and delicious!) Food & Wine recipes of all time.

"I'm thrilled we're partnering with HSN on this stunning, versatile collection of cookware," Chapple says. "At Food & Wine, we rigorously test thousands of recipes and hundreds of pieces of equipment every year. We channel all the lessons we've learned into our designs for the Food & Wine Collection and I'm excited to share them with HSN fans everywhere."

Also on deck to demo our new cookware will be St. Petersburg, Florida, Chef Jeffrey Hileman of Locale Restaurant, who was selected from a national casting call from thousands of chefs around the country.

"I am so excited to be part oft his collaboration between HSN and Food & Wine," Chef Hileman says. "The product line is innovative, high-quality and affordable, and I am honored to have been chosen to share these innovations with HSN fans and Food & Wine readers."

You can check out the initial Food & Wine Collection over on our shopping page—and make sure to tune in to HSN beginning at midnight tonight to see the cookware in action! The collection features cookware, cutlery, kitchen tools and accessories, including small kitchen appliances and more—all priced between $20 and $200. Each cookware product is infused with a copper and aluminum base for even heat conductivity, and all products feature copper accents.

Have any pressing questions? Make sure to tune into a Facebook Live demo with Justin Chapple tomorrow, October 20th at 4 p.m. ET live on the HSN Facebook page and the Food & Wine Facebook page.