5 Food Shoes Made by Restaurants

You’ve heard the saying you are what you eat, but what about "you wear what you eat?" Several restaurants have taken that sentiment to heart in an unexpected way: By launching shoes inspired by their beloved cuisine. Lately we’ve been seeing fast food brands like McDonald’s and KFC launch fashion lines to match their fried chicken and burgers, but these food-themed sneakers let you wear your incorrigible appetite on your feet, like a flashy badge of honor.

Here are seven of the coolest shoes you can get that pay homage to chefs, restaurants, and fast food:

Whataburger Sneakers

Courtesy of Whataburger

As a part of their #WhataThoseContest, Whataburger is giving away pairs of $2,000 custom orange and white striped Nike Air Jordans, a pair of $1,500 slip-on sneakers that read “Ketchup” on the front, and a $1,300 pair of Adidas adorned with multi-colored polka dots naming different condiments, all designed by Jeff Danklefs. The chain wants Whataburger devotees to snap a picture of their favorite customized meal and share it social media for a chance to snag these sneaks.