10 Fall Food-Scented Candles [Video]

One thing most people know by now is that if you want to smell like pumpkin spice, there are plenty of products out there that can accommodate that need. But fall food has so much more to offer than pumpkin spice: There is cider, apples, maple, and gingerbread for starters—all the delicious treats that you’ll probably be sipping and snacking on throughout the holiday season. In between baking pies, greeting relatives, and sneaking sips of wine, you can fill up your home with the comforting, sweet scents of autumn. Then, when the holiday season officially ends, remember all the joy it brought by lighting up one of these candles to give yourself of a dose of autumn nostalgia.

Here are ten fall food-scented candles to try out this season.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Cheesecake is pumpkin pie’s too-often overlooked cousin, and a sumptuous alternative to the ubiquitous pumpkin pie-scented everything you’ll probably come across this season.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Natural Scented Soy Wax, $16 on amazon.com

Banana Nut Bread

A fresh-baked loaf of banana nut bread on a chilly fall day, steam rising from the pan and a slab of butter melting on top—makes your mouth water just thinking about it. No time to bake? Just light this candle instead.

Banana Nut Bread Mason Jar Candle, $9 on amazon.com

Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow

This candle might sound overpoweringly sweet, but it may also bring to mind that layer of mini-marshmallows that make a perfect topping for pumpkin and sweet potato pie.

Bath & Body Works Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle, $25 on amazon.com

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

When most people think of fall food, dessert (or, okay, turkey) usually comes to mind. But why not try a candle that smells like a fall breakfast? After all, it’s the most important meal of the day.

Bath & Body Works Flipping Awesome Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle, $21 on amazon.com

Apple Maple Bourbon

Bourbon might just be the official spirit of fall: You can add it to cider, or make hot toddies with it—the kind of drinks you can enjoy under a blanket or in front of the fire. Since its probably best to refrain from drinking bourbon all day, try this candle instead.

Apple Maple Bourbon All Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle, $7 on amazon.com

Gingerbread Maple

Gingerbread cookies are a staple most meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas; tease the batches of cookies you’ll be making in the next few months with this candle.

Gingerbread Maple Yankee Candle, $26 on amazon.com

Autumn Pear

Everyone knows that pumpkin and apple dominate most of the fall food scents, but a refreshing, crisp pear is a welcome—if unexpected—addition.

Autumn Pear Pure Soy Candle, $25 on amazon.com

Candy Corn

It wouldn’t be fall without candy corn—the most divisive of all the Halloween candies—so light these up at your upcoming holiday party to really get people talking.

Candy Corn Yankee Candle Tea Lights, $17 on amazon.com

Mulled Cider

This classic fall scent lets you enjoy this drink without having to spend the hours it takes to make it.

Mulled Cider Mason Jar Candle, $16 on amazon.com

Hot Cocoa

There’s probably no better way to give yourself a wave a nostalgia than by filling your home with the smell of hot cocoa, a go-to fall drink of childhood, and adulthood too, if we’re being honest.

Bath & Body Works Hot Cocoa & Cream Candle, $22 on amazon.com