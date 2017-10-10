12 Food & Drink Advent Calendars Counting Down to a Delicious Christmas

One of the great things about Christmas is that it's not just one day—it's an entire festive season. That's why advent calendars are so fun—how better to enjoy the lead-up than counting down with daily presents? Advent calendars were originally used in the 19th Century among German Lutherans, and were just for simply counting down (no daily surprises). Now you can find them all over the world, filled with all kinds of different treats, so there's sure to be one that will make your Christmas dreams come true.

So if your Christmas dreams include food or booze, check out these amazing options.

Chocolate Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Amazon

For a classic (and highly affordable!) option, you can get this charming, Santa-ed out chocolate advent calendar for less than $7 on Amazon.

Santa's Here Chocolate Advent Calendar, $7 on Amazon.com

Licorice Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Trouva

If chocolate's a little too sweet for your refined palette, you might enjoy this sleek licorice advent calendar, with a jar of high-quality black licorice for each of the four Sundays leading up to Christmas.

Lakrids By Johan Bülow Advent Tube Calendar, $34 at Trouva.com

Coffee Advent Calendar

Courtesy of KaffeeBox

Have a very alert December with 24 different premium Scandinavian coffee samples. Plus, even though the company is based in Norway, they have free worldwide shipping.

KaffeeBox Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar, $173 at Kaffebox.no

Tea Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Tea Revv

If you're more of a tea person than a coffee person, you might enjoy this box of 24 different seasonal tea blends.

Tea 24 Christmas Countdown Gift, $27 at Kickstarter.com

Wine Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Aldi

If you'd rather be tipsy than caffeinated, you might enjoy this wine option from Aldi's U.K. stores.

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar, £49.99 at Aldi (UK)

Prosecco Advent Calendar

Courtesy of The Pip Stop

If wine is too general a category for you, this festive prosecco advent calendar should do the trick. Unfortunately, the company won't ship outside the U.K., so you may have to call in a favor from any Brits you may know.

Superstar Sparkling Advent Calendar, £125 at thepipstop.co.uk

Gin Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Master of Malt

Want to kick off the season with something a little harder? You'll get about an ounce-sized bottle of unique craft gin each day with this junipery calendar.

Drinks by the Dram Ginvent Calendar, $137 at masterofmalt.com

Whisky Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Master of Malt

Prefer your liquors dark? You may remember this whisky advent calendar from the same company, Drinks by the Dram.

Drinks by the Dram Whisky Advent Calendar 2017, £150 at Amazon.co.uk

Beer Advent Calendar

Courtesy of BoozeBud

Or you could go the craft beer route, with 25 different, hand-wrapped brews. They also have a cider option.

BoozeBud Beer Advent Calendar, $100 at boozebud.com

Cheese Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Annem Hobson / So Wrong It's Nom

There's also always this cheesy advent calendar that you can make yourself. It probably pairs well with Aldi's wine calendar.

Jerky Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Man Crates

This calendar from Man Crates includes 25 different kinds of jerky, including, along with the classics, alligator, elk, and venison.

Jerky Advent Calendar, $60 at mancrates.com

Pork Crackling Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Snaffling Pig Co.

For another meaty option, you could go for the Snaffling Pig Company's pork crackling calendar, where each day provides you with another mini bag of pork cracklings, with flavors like Maple, Low & Slow BBQ, and Pigs in Blankets.

Pork Crackling Advent Calendar, £18 at snafflingpig.co.uk